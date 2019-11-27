|
BORDOGNA
JOSEPH, Ph.D.
Professor Emeritus, University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, of Wynnewood, PA died on Mon. November 25th, 2019. Beloved husband of Frances Bordogna; and devoted father of Raymond Bordogna (Whitney Deas). He is also survived by his granddaughter, Avery Marguerite Bordogna and numerous cousins. The family will receive guests Monday evening from 6 to 8 P.M. in THE CHADWICK & MCKINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 30 E. Athens Ave., Ardmore, PA and after 9 A.M. Tues. Dec. 3rd at Presentation B.V.M. Church, 204 Haverford Rd., Wynne-wood, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. A reception will follow. His burial will be private in Cathedral Cem., Scranton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Police Athletic League (PAL) of Phila. (www.phillypal.org/support/; or by calling the Chief Develop-ment Officer at 215-291-9000, ext. 101.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 27, 2019