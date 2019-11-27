Home

Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Presentation B.V.M. Church
204 Haverford Rd
Wynne-wood, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Presentation B.V.M. Church
204 Haverford Rd.
Wynne-wood, PA
JOSEPH BORDOGNA Ph.D.

Professor Emeritus, University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, of Wynnewood, PA died on Mon. November 25th, 2019. Beloved husband of Frances Bordogna; and devoted father of Raymond Bordogna (Whitney Deas). He is also survived by his granddaughter, Avery Marguerite Bordogna and numerous cousins. The family will receive guests Monday evening from 6 to 8 P.M. in THE CHADWICK & MCKINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 30 E. Athens Ave., Ardmore, PA and after 9 A.M. Tues. Dec. 3rd at Presentation B.V.M. Church, 204 Haverford Rd., Wynne-wood, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. A reception will follow. His burial will be private in Cathedral Cem., Scranton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Police Athletic League (PAL) of Phila. (www.phillypal.org/support/; or by calling the Chief Develop-ment Officer at 215-291-9000, ext. 101.

www.chadwickmckinney.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 27, 2019
