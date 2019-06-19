|
BOYLE
JOSEPH "PETE"
June 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Minauro) and devoted father of Emilie. Brother of the late Mary Robinson. Pete will also be sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Saturday 9:00 A.M., St. Peter the Apostle Church, 1019 N. 5th St., Phila., PA 19123, followed by his Memorial Mass 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The National Shrine of St. John Neumann, 1019 N. 5th St., Phila., PA 19123 in his memory would be appreciated.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on June 19, 2019