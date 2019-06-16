Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Ignatius Catholic Church
999 Reading Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH BERES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH C. BERES M.D.

Notice Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH C. BERES M.D. Notice
BERES
JOSEPH C., MD


Of Washington Crossing, PA, on May 30, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Jane (Perrine) Beres, MD; loving father of Ellen Beres Dickerson, Susanne Mort, Caroline Dudek and Laura Beres, VMD; devoted grandfather of Sophia, Elizabeth and Rebecca Mort, Alexander and Madeleine Dickerson and Nathaniel and Elena Schwenker.
His family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 9:45 to 10:45 A.M., and his Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., both at St. Ignatius of Antioch Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, PA 19067. Interment will follow at the St. Ignatius Cemetery in Yardley. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sisters of Holy Family of Nazareth, 2755 Holme Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19152.

www.fluehr.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.