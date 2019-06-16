|
BERES
JOSEPH C., MD
Of Washington Crossing, PA, on May 30, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Jane (Perrine) Beres, MD; loving father of Ellen Beres Dickerson, Susanne Mort, Caroline Dudek and Laura Beres, VMD; devoted grandfather of Sophia, Elizabeth and Rebecca Mort, Alexander and Madeleine Dickerson and Nathaniel and Elena Schwenker.
His family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 9:45 to 10:45 A.M., and his Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., both at St. Ignatius of Antioch Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, PA 19067. Interment will follow at the St. Ignatius Cemetery in Yardley. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sisters of Holy Family of Nazareth, 2755 Holme Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19152.
Published on Philly.com on June 16, 2019