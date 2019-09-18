Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Pius X Church
220 Lawrence Rd
Broomall, PA
JOSEPH C. GENTILE Notice
GENTILE
JOSEPH C.


Age 94, of Broomall, passed on September 17, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife of 68 years. Mary R. (nee Russo), his loving children; Joseph C., Jr. (Marianne) and Joanne M. Stacy (Mark) and 4 cherished grandchildren.
He was a WWII Veteran, with a D-Day Purple Heart, and an avid golf and tennis player.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Friday, 9-11:00 A.M. at the D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. at St. Pius X Church, Broomall. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. www.danjolell.com


Published on Philly.com on Sept. 18, 2019
