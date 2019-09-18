|
GENTILE
JOSEPH C.
Age 94, of Broomall, passed on September 17, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife of 68 years. Mary R. (nee Russo), his loving children; Joseph C., Jr. (Marianne) and Joanne M. Stacy (Mark) and 4 cherished grandchildren.
He was a WWII Veteran, with a D-Day Purple Heart, and an avid golf and tennis player.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Friday, 9-11:00 A.M. at the D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. at St. Pius X Church, Broomall. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 18, 2019