JOSEPH C. HARTSELL Sr.

JOSEPH C. HARTSELL Sr.
HARTSELL
JOSEPH C., SR.
On March 13, 2019, in Glen Allen VA, formerly of Norristown, age 90. Husband of the late Elaine (nee Springer); devoted father of James A., Sr. (Myra) and the late Joseph C., Jr. and late Jay B. Hartsell (Kathleen); grandfather of Alexis, James Jr., and Ryan.
Funeral Service Friday, March 22nd, 11 A.M., at the Chapel of George Washington Memorial Park. Plymouth Mtg. Viewing Thursday eve, 6 to 8 P.M., at THE LOWNES FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 659 German-town Pike, Lafayette Hill PA, and Friday, 10 to 11 A.M., at Geo. Washington Mem. Chapel. Entombment to follow. Memorial donations may be made to .

www.lownes.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 17, 2019
