HARTSELL
JOSEPH C., SR.
On March 13, 2019, in Glen Allen VA, formerly of Norristown, age 90. Husband of the late Elaine (nee Springer); devoted father of James A., Sr. (Myra) and the late Joseph C., Jr. and late Jay B. Hartsell (Kathleen); grandfather of Alexis, James Jr., and Ryan.
Funeral Service Friday, March 22nd, 11 A.M., at the Chapel of George Washington Memorial Park. Plymouth Mtg. Viewing Thursday eve, 6 to 8 P.M., at THE LOWNES FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 659 German-town Pike, Lafayette Hill PA, and Friday, 10 to 11 A.M., at Geo. Washington Mem. Chapel. Entombment to follow. Memorial donations may be made to .
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 17, 2019