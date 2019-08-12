Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Genevieve Church
1225 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Genevieve Church
1225 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH KELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH C. KELLY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH C. KELLY Notice
KELLY
JOSEPH C.
On Aug. 9, 2019. Of the Artman Home, Ambler and formerly of Flourtown. Beloved husband of 49 years to the late Patricia M. (nee McKeaney). Loving brother of Agnes T., Ralph J. (Theresa), and Elizabeth A. Denardo (James). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was retired from Morris Wheeler. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday from 9 to 10 A.M. at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike Flourtown, PA 19031. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 A.M. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Retired Sisters of the Holy Child, 1341 Montgomery Ave Bryn Mawr, PA 19010.
JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now