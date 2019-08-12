|
|
KELLY
JOSEPH C.
On Aug. 9, 2019. Of the Artman Home, Ambler and formerly of Flourtown. Beloved husband of 49 years to the late Patricia M. (nee McKeaney). Loving brother of Agnes T., Ralph J. (Theresa), and Elizabeth A. Denardo (James). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was retired from Morris Wheeler. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday from 9 to 10 A.M. at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike Flourtown, PA 19031. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 A.M. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Retired Sisters of the Holy Child, 1341 Montgomery Ave Bryn Mawr, PA 19010.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 12, 2019