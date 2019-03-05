|
LINDSAY
JOSEPH C.
Passed on March 1, 2019, suddenly. Beloved husband of 57 years to Judith (nee Rice); loving father of Joseph (Maryann), Robert "Bear", Judy (Joe) Dingler; dearest Pop Pop of Ryan, Megan, Sarah, Jessica, Shanna and great-grandpop of Harper and Liv; brother of Alice (John) DeVos. He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather Friday morning, beginning 9:30 A.M., at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 3rd and Wolf Sts. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Burial private. Donations in his memory can be made to the Katie Kirlin Fund, 229 Wolf St. Phila., PA 19148.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019