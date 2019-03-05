Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murphy-Ruffenach Funeral Home
2237-41 S 3Rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 334-1578
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH LINDSAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH C. LINDSAY

Notice Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH C. LINDSAY Notice
LINDSAY
JOSEPH C.


Passed on March 1, 2019, suddenly. Beloved husband of 57 years to Judith (nee Rice); loving father of Joseph (Maryann), Robert "Bear", Judy (Joe) Dingler; dearest Pop Pop of Ryan, Megan, Sarah, Jessica, Shanna and great-grandpop of Harper and Liv; brother of Alice (John) DeVos. He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather Friday morning, beginning 9:30 A.M., at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 3rd and Wolf Sts. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Burial private. Donations in his memory can be made to the Katie Kirlin Fund, 229 Wolf St. Phila., PA 19148.

To express online condolences: www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now