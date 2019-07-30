|
PARIS
JOSEPH C. "Coach"
On July 29, 2019 of Lafayette Hill, age 91. Husband of the late Marie (Callan). Devoted father of Joe (Patti), Anthony (Kimberly), John and William Paris (Colleen); 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Funeral Mass Friday August 2nd, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill. Viewing 9:30-11 A.M. at Church. Int. Calvary Cem. Memorial donations may be made the , P.O. 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published on Philly.com on July 30, 2019