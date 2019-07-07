|
SILLO
JOSEPH C., JR.
Of Grays Ferry. Passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019 with his family by his side. Beloved husband of 49 years to Patricia (nee: Brinkman). Loving father of Joseph III (Stephanie), Patrick, and Bernadette (Thomas) Fay. Dearest Pop of Victoria, Allie, Thomas and Brianna. He is also survived by his 5 sisters, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Tuesday evening from 7-9 P.M. at the MURPHY RUFFENACH, BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME, 3rd and Wolf Streets. A second viewing will be held Wednesday morning from 9:30-10:45 A.M. at St Gabriel Church, 29th and Dickinson Streets followed by the Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Burial will be at SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Donations in his memory can be made to Hartland Hospice, 5 Christy Dr. #103, Chadds Ford, PA 19317.
To express online condolences: www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com
Published on Philly.com on July 7, 2019