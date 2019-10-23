|
|
SMITH
JOSEPH C.
October 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Diana (nee Dulczak). Devoted father of Joseph Sean (Lisa Pupo), Christina, and Edward J. (Angela) Smith. Grandfather of John Joseph Smith. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING FRIDAY 10 A.M. at The Church of St. Paul, 9th and Christian Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN.
Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 23, 2019