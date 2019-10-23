Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of St. Paul
9th and Christian Sts.
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of St. Paul
9th and Christian Sts.
JOSEPH C. SMITH Notice
SMITH
JOSEPH C.
October 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Diana (nee Dulczak). Devoted father of Joseph Sean (Lisa Pupo), Christina, and Edward J. (Angela) Smith. Grandfather of John Joseph Smith. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING FRIDAY 10 A.M. at The Church of St. Paul, 9th and Christian Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN.

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 23, 2019
