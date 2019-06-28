Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-2570
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church
809 Park Ave
Collingswood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH STRASSER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rear Admiral JOSEPH C. (Retired) STRASSER


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rear Admiral JOSEPH C. (Retired) STRASSER Notice
STRASSER
REAR ADMIRAL JOSEPH C., US Navy (Retired)


Passed away from this life on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Voorhees, NJ. He was 78 years of age. Family and friends are invited to the Viewing at BLAKE-DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 226 W. Collings Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108 on Monday July 1, 2019, from 5 to 8 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church, 809 Park Ave. Collingswood NJ on Tuesday, July 2, at 10:30 A.M. Burial will take place at a later date. Please leave your remembrances of Joseph on

BLAKE-DOYLE.com

Published on Philly.com on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now