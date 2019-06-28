|
|
STRASSER
REAR ADMIRAL JOSEPH C., US Navy (Retired)
Passed away from this life on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Voorhees, NJ. He was 78 years of age. Family and friends are invited to the Viewing at BLAKE-DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 226 W. Collings Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108 on Monday July 1, 2019, from 5 to 8 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church, 809 Park Ave. Collingswood NJ on Tuesday, July 2, at 10:30 A.M. Burial will take place at a later date. Please leave your remembrances of Joseph on
Published on Philly.com on June 28, 2019