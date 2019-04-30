BLOH

JOSEPH CHARLES

Age 89, of Somers Point, and originally from Philadelphia passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019. He was predeceased by the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Edith (nee Wallace), with whom he had eleven children. He is survived by his brother, Father John Bloh, as well as his children Dennis (Christine), Stephen, Susan Bloh, Joanne Porter (Michael), Jacqui Bloh, Michele Trageser (Michael), Virginia Jacobs (Steven), and Timothy (Janet). Joe was pre-deceased by three of his children, David Bloh, Geraldine O'Brien, and Barbara Willetts. He loved his grandchildren 15, great grandchildren 11, and great great grandchildren 5 The greater part of his life. was dedicated to education. He taught high school history and coached swimming in the Archdiocesan schools before becoming a teacher/coach at St. Joseph's Prep for ten years. Joe left high school for college in 1968 where he was Assistant Dean at Harcum Junior College. He continued as a Dean at Atlantic Community College and Peirce College. He taught part time for years at St.

Joseph's University and Fitzgerald Mercy Nursing School.

Remembered for his rapier wit and charm, he worked tirelessly often teaching at two and sometimes three schools at once. However, he was always about his family and his loving wife. After teaching he became interested in theater. He was active at Players Club of Swarthmore, Colonial Theater, and Barnstormers Theater.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Wednesday evening from 7 - 9 P.M. and again Thursday morning from 9 - 10 A.M. at MIDDLETON-STROBLE & ZALE FUNERAL HOME, 304 Shore Road, Somers Point. Mass will be celebrated 10:30 A.M. Thursday at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point. Burial following in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers please donate in Joseph's name to Missionaries - The Sacred Hearts, 2249 Shore Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary