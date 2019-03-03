LEPANTO

JOSEPH CHARLES

Age 91, former corporate attorney and a long-time resident of Bryn Mawr and Villanova, died peacefully on February 22, 2019, in Huntington, NY.

Born on June 22, 1927, in Brooklyn, NY, to Sicilian immi-grants, Mario and Concetta Lepanto, Mr. Lepanto graduated from Brown University and Harvard Law School, and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He moved to the Philadelphia area in 1966, and worked in Center City, Philadelphia, as a senior partner with the law firm of Mesirov, Gelman, Jaffe, et al. until his retirement.

Mr. Lepanto is survived by his children, Joan Aul of Mohnton PA, Kathryn Greco of Lansdale PA, Joseph R. of Amarillo TX, Robert J. of Astoria NY and Daniel P. of Huntington NY; his sisters, Catherine "Kay" Schinelli of San Diego CA, and Carmela "Lee" Williams of AZ; several beloved grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his wife, Cobi (nee Bos); his son, James J., and his brother, Peter J.

He will be remembered by all those who knew and loved him as a deeply kind and brilliant man with a wonderful wit.

