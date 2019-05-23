Resources More Obituaries for JOSEPH DONOVAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JOSEPH CORNELIUS "JOE" DONOVAN Sr.

97, loving husband of the late Annette (nee Gallen) Donovan passed into the loving arms of His Lord Jesus Christ early Saturday morning on May 18, 2019 after a long, fruitful and blessed life as a devoted husband and father of eight children, 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who will dearly miss him.

Born August 19, 1921, Joe grew up in Philadelphia, PA. He attended the Church of the Transfiguration Parish and School, St. Joseph's Preparatory School and earned his Chemical Engineering Bachelor of Science degree at Villanova University.

Joe served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy (Pacific Theatre) during World War II aboard the U.S.S. Achernar which miracu-lously made its way back to port following a kamikaze attack in the Battle of Okinawa. Following the War, Joe married his Sweetheart, Annette, and they eventually settled in Drexel Hill, where they raised their eight children as members of St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church. Joe and Annette celebrated 66 wonderful years together before Annette's passing in 2013. Joe was employed at Rohm & Haas (where he co-created a number of patents) and Henkel.

Joe was a very loving, giving and hard-working father. His devout faith and positive out-look on life was a great inspiration to his family. Joe had a terrific sense of humor and, together with his family, enjoyed vacations at the Jersey Shore, camping in the Poconos and one unforgettable vacation attending the 1964 New York World's Fair. Joe was a big fan of the Philadelphia Phillies™, the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as Villanova University's Wildcats.

Joe is predeceased by his loving parents, Helen Marie (nee Stanton) and Patrick Donovan; his loving aunt and uncle, Catherine (nee Stanton) and Daniel Donovan; his brother, Fr. Francis A. Donovan of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia; his loving spouse, Annette Ellen (nee Gallen) Donovan and his daughter, Maria (nee Donovan) McMonagle. He is survived by his sons and daughters and their spouses, Joseph and Christine Donovan of Drexel Hill PA, Francis and JoAnn Donovan of Chevy Chase MD, Annette and Bill Burgess of Greenville SC, Christopher and Elaine Donovan of Meriden CT, Patrick Donovan of Waterbury CT, John and Renee Donovan of Reading PA, Helen and Alfred Ulrich of North Port FL. Joe is also survived by his 15 grand-children and 6 great-grand-children.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Joe's life 11 A.M. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church (30 E. Franklin Street, Media PA 19063). Preceding the Holy Mass, all may greet the family and pay their last respects at the Viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to: The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 30 E. Franklin Street, Media PA 19063. cavanaghfuneralhome.com





