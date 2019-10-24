|
Oct. 22, 2019, age 89. Beloved husband of Joan J. (nee Fenning), devoted father of Joann D. Fucile, Justine E. Kennedy (Jeffrey), loving Pop Pop of Kelly P. Kennedy and Shannon J. Kennedy; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Saturday 8 A.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by his Funeral Mass Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 10:30 A.M. Entombment West Laurel Hill Cemetery.
