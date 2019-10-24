Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
JOSEPH D. FUCILE Jr.

JOSEPH D. FUCILE Jr. Notice
FUCILE
JOSEPH D., JR.
Oct. 22, 2019, age 89. Beloved husband of Joan J. (nee Fenning), devoted father of Joann D. Fucile, Justine E. Kennedy (Jeffrey), loving Pop Pop of Kelly P. Kennedy and Shannon J. Kennedy; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Saturday 8 A.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by his Funeral Mass Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 10:30 A.M. Entombment West Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 24, 2019
