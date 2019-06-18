|
|
HALSTEAD
JOSEPH D.
Age 78, on June 15, 2019 of Chestnut Hill. Pre-ceded in death by his mother and father, sister Anne Dierkes, and his partner Rita. Survived by sisters Alice Galante and Margaret Frances Marquez; his children Paul, Elizabeth, Mark, Stephen, and Marianne; grand-children James, Marie, Margaret, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Trinity, Brooklyn, Hudson and Ryder. Relatives and friends may call at JACOB F. RUTH FUNERAL HOME, 8413 Germantown Ave., Chestnut Hill, PA 19118, Wednesday, June 19th 6:30 – 7:30 P.M. Funeral Service 7:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairmount Park.
Published on Philly.com on June 18, 2019