Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
JOSEPH D. LOCKREY Sr.

JOSEPH D. LOCKREY Sr. Notice
LOCKREY
JOSEPH D. SR.
On June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Bradford). Devoted father of Joseph D. Jr. (Lori Anne), Michele Leso (Robert), Kevin (Denise) and Jennifer. Dear brother of Linda Jacobs (Jake) and the late Daniel (Constance), also survived by 10 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday 9:30 A.M. at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA. 19111, followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Lawnview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, www.npcf.us would be appreciated.

www.wackermanfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 16, 2019
