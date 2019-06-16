|
LOCKREY
JOSEPH D. SR.
On June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Bradford). Devoted father of Joseph D. Jr. (Lori Anne), Michele Leso (Robert), Kevin (Denise) and Jennifer. Dear brother of Linda Jacobs (Jake) and the late Daniel (Constance), also survived by 10 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday 9:30 A.M. at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA. 19111, followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Lawnview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, www.npcf.us would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on June 16, 2019