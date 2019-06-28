|
DI DONATO
JOSEPH J.
Age 97 years, of Ardmore, PA. On June 19, 2019. Beloved husband of over 65 years to the late Inez J. (nee Montanari) DiDonato. He is the loving father of Sandi (the late Denis) Mance and Denise (John) Abrams. He is the grandfather of Taylor Mance and great-grandfather of Merrick Yancey and Kilien Mattingly. He is pre-deceased by his 5 brothers and 2 sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 8:15 to 9:45 A.M., in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Rd., Havertown PA 19083, and to his Mass of Christian Burial following at 10 A.M. in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, PA 19083. Int. St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, an offering in Mr. DiDonato's name to Providence Animal Hospital, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063, would be greatly appreciated .
Published on Philly.com on June 28, 2019