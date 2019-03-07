|
KARAS
JOSEPH E.
On March 2, 2019, formerly of Manayunk, of Centre-ville, MD. Joe was a member of the former Manayunk Club, St. Josaphat Parish and the Palestine Lodge #130. He served in U.S. Army.
Husband of the late Lillian (nee Maiden) Karas. Father of James, Glen and John Miller. Grand-father to 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Brother of Anthony Karas and Jacqueline Wiley. Uncle to many nieces and nephews, especially Courtney Carroll. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing in CHURCH Saturday, 10 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., at St. Josaphat Church, 124 Cotton St. (at Silverwood St), Manayunk 19127 Int. Westminster Cem. Please send donations in Joe's name to Northwest Veterans Assoc., P.O. Box 26086, Phila. PA 19128.
CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H. Inc.
215-482-8878
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 7, 2019