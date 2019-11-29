Home

JOSEPH E. KING

JOSEPH E. KING Notice
KING
JOSEPH E.
On November 27, 2019. Age 88. Of Blue Bell, PA. Beloved Husband of Helen (Elder) King. Devoted Father of Kathy Siwicki (Bob), Lyn Ann Mueller (Harold), Joe King (Liz), Carol Brolley (the late John), Mike King (Risa). Grandfather of 10. Brother of Nora Overington. Brother-in-law of Dorothy Gannon, Jean Van Winkle. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Glancey. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Sat. Nov. 30, 2019 at 10 A.M. at St. Helena Church, 1489 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422. A Visitation will be from 9 to 10 A.M. at the Church. Interment will be held privately at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

Arrs made with the EMIL J. CIAVARELLI FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, Ambler and Conshohocken. www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 29, 2019
