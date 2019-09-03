|
|
LEICHT
JOSEPH E. JR.
Age 69, on Sept. 1, 2019 of Secane PA. Beloved husband of the late Beverly A. (nee Wiegand); loving father of Theresa (Paul) Mercy, Joseph "Joey" (Dawn) Leicht, III, Barbara Leicht, Patricia "Patty" (Robert) Hartz, and Karen (Bill) Nichols; brother of R.T. "Whitey" (Ann) Leicht; Poppie to Richie (Breann), Nicole, Ashley (Anthony), Lindsay (Carlos), Andrew, Marshall, Chad, Josh, Stephen, Charlie, Olivia, Jennifer, Brian, Elaine, Mikey, Cat, Deanna, Anna, Bobby "Bubbles", Chris, and Autumn Skye. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wed. Sept. 4th, 2019 4 P.M. O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Prayer Service 6 P.M. in the funeral home. Int. Private. Contributions to , 5455 N. High St., Columbus OH 43214.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 3, 2019