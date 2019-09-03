Home

O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
JOSEPH E. LEICHT Jr.

JOSEPH E. LEICHT Jr. Notice
LEICHT
JOSEPH E. JR.


Age 69, on Sept. 1, 2019 of Secane PA. Beloved husband of the late Beverly A. (nee Wiegand); loving father of Theresa (Paul) Mercy, Joseph "Joey" (Dawn) Leicht, III, Barbara Leicht, Patricia "Patty" (Robert) Hartz, and Karen (Bill) Nichols; brother of R.T. "Whitey" (Ann) Leicht; Poppie to Richie (Breann), Nicole, Ashley (Anthony), Lindsay (Carlos), Andrew, Marshall, Chad, Josh, Stephen, Charlie, Olivia, Jennifer, Brian, Elaine, Mikey, Cat, Deanna, Anna, Bobby "Bubbles", Chris, and Autumn Skye. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wed. Sept. 4th, 2019 4 P.M. O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Prayer Service 6 P.M. in the funeral home. Int. Private. Contributions to , 5455 N. High St., Columbus OH 43214.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 3, 2019
