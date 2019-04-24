Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH McNALLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH E. McNALLY

Notice Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH E. McNALLY Notice
McNALLY
JOSEPH E.
67 years of age, of Folsom, PA passed away on April 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce B. (nee Books), dear brother of Michael T. McNally (Betty), predeceased by his parents Michael T. McNally, Sr. and Mary (nee Cannon); also survived by his many loving nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Service Friday 11 A.M. THE KNOETGEN--DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 746 Kedron Avenue, Morton, PA 19070, 610-544-0600 where the family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations in Joe's memory to Service Dogs for Veterans, c/o Animal Charities of America "Neads", P.O. Box 1100, Princeton, MA 01541, check payable to NEADS, www.neads.org.

www.kdfuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.