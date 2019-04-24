|
|
McNALLY
JOSEPH E.
67 years of age, of Folsom, PA passed away on April 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce B. (nee Books), dear brother of Michael T. McNally (Betty), predeceased by his parents Michael T. McNally, Sr. and Mary (nee Cannon); also survived by his many loving nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Service Friday 11 A.M. THE KNOETGEN--DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 746 Kedron Avenue, Morton, PA 19070, 610-544-0600 where the family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations in Joe's memory to Service Dogs for Veterans, c/o Animal Charities of America "Neads", P.O. Box 1100, Princeton, MA 01541, check payable to NEADS, www.neads.org.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 24, 2019