86, of Frankford, suddenly on March 4, 2019. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Devoted husband of the late Helen (Colello), Father of Joseph E., Jr, Carol, Andrew, Carl, Steven and Cindy, brother of Walter and dear longtime friend of Martha Salgado. Loving grand-father of Jack (Helen), Nicole, Carl, Kelly, Philip and the late Andrea and great grandfather of Ashley and Gabby. His interment will be private.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 12, 2019