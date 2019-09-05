Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Richard's Church
18th and Pollock Sts.
JOSEPH F. CINQUINO

JOSEPH F. CINQUINO Notice
CINQUINO
JOSEPH F.


Sept. 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Angela (nee DiTomasso). Devoted father of Nicholas (Celia) and Angela (Michael) Pigaro. Pop of Nicholas (Antoinette), Noelle, Mia, and Santino. Great grandfather of Luca. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing FRIDAY 7-9 P.M. and SATURDAY 8 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., St. Richard's Church, 18th and Pollock Sts. Int. New St. Mary's Cemetery.

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 5, 2019
