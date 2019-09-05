|
|
CINQUINO
JOSEPH F.
Sept. 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Angela (nee DiTomasso). Devoted father of Nicholas (Celia) and Angela (Michael) Pigaro. Pop of Nicholas (Antoinette), Noelle, Mia, and Santino. Great grandfather of Luca. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing FRIDAY 7-9 P.M. and SATURDAY 8 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., St. Richard's Church, 18th and Pollock Sts. Int. New St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 5, 2019