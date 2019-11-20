Home

Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
(215) 354-0085
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resurrection of Our Lord C.C.
2000 Shelmire Ave.
Phila, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection of Our Lord C.C.
2000 Shelmire Ave.
Phila, PA
JOSEPH F. "JOE" KUKTELIONIS


1941 - 2019
KUKTELIONIS
JOSEPH "JOE" F.


78, passed on November 18, 2019. Born June 30, 1941 to the late Joseph and Mary (Riordan) Kuktelionis. He was the loving husband of Jeanette (Crochunis) Kuktelionis for 30 years. He was an Army veteran, diehard Philadelphia sports fan, and an avid bowler. He is predeceased by his siblings John, James, and Mary. He is survived by his wife Jeanette; children Maria (David) Kelso, Mark, and Katherine (Larry) Glowacki; grandchildren Megan, Casey, Tyler, Alyssa, Kevin, and Amber; and great grandson Zayden. All are invited on Friday Nov. 22nd, Resurrection of Our Lord C.C. 2000 Shelmire Ave., Phila., PA 19152, 10-11 A.M. Visitation, Mass at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to at lls.org.

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 20, 2019
