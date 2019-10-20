|
|
McHALE
JOSEPH F.
Age 97, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019 at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, DC. Beloved husband of the late Theresa (McKinney) and the late Florence (McPhee). Dearest father of Joseph, Jr., Gerald and Richard (Dorina) and stepdaughters Sr. Geraldine McPhee, Sisters of Notre Dame DeNamur and Barbara Burns (James). Loving grandfather of Susan McHale and step grandchildren Heather Clune (Thomas), Jennifer Leonard, Esq. (James) and Brian Burns, USN (Patricia). Also survived by six step great grand-children, Tommy and Zachary Clune, Colin and Valentina Burns and Julian and Lucy Leonard.
Joseph was born and raised in Chester, Pa., and a graduate of Chester High School. He was a retired U.S. Postal employee, and a longtime resident of Drexel Hill before his retire-ment to the Armed Forces Home. Joseph was a decorated World War II Navy veteran (USS Wisconsin), a 4th Degree member of Our Lady of Peace Knights of Columbus Council #4518, a Delaware County Republican Committee person, a member of the Cardinal Dougherty Assembly #590, the Aston Lions Club, VFW Chapter #5705, the St. Andrew Choir and St. Andrew Seniors.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Thursday, October 24th at 9:30 A.M. at St. Andrew Church, 3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Township Line Road and Market St., Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in his memory to Sisters of Notre Dame Retire-ment Fund, 1531 Greenspring Valley Rd., Stevenson, MD 21152.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 20, 2019