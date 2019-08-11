|
|
MORRIS
JOSEPH F. JR.
On Aug. 8, 2019, age 64, of Ft. Washington. Husband of Patricia (nee Blust). Father of Matthew (Kendra), Megan (JB) Bollard, Michael (Ariel), Thomas, and Colin. Grandfather "Gus" to Finley, Isla, Jackson, Tallulah, Henry, Nelle, and Anthony. Brother of Patricia Joyce, Carole Morris, LuAnne Garvey (Bob), James (Ann), Joan Armstrong (Ray) and the late John (Survived by his wife Lee). The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday August 17, 2019 at Saint Alphonsus Catholic Church at 33 Conwell Drive, Maple Glen, PA 19002 from 9:30 to 11 A.M., followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Fund at the Abramson Cancer Center, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Phila., PA 19104 and would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019