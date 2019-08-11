Home

St Alphonsus
33 Conwell Dr
Maple Glen, PA 19002
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Alphonsus Catholic Church
33 Conwell Drive
Maple Glen, PA
Liturgy
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Alphonsus Catholic Church
33 Conwell Drive
Maple Glen, PA
JOSEPH F. MORRIS Jr.


1954 - 2019
JOSEPH F. MORRIS Jr. Notice
MORRIS
JOSEPH F. JR.


On Aug. 8, 2019, age 64, of Ft. Washington. Husband of Patricia (nee Blust). Father of Matthew (Kendra), Megan (JB) Bollard, Michael (Ariel), Thomas, and Colin. Grandfather "Gus" to Finley, Isla, Jackson, Tallulah, Henry, Nelle, and Anthony. Brother of Patricia Joyce, Carole Morris, LuAnne Garvey (Bob), James (Ann), Joan Armstrong (Ray) and the late John (Survived by his wife Lee). The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday August 17, 2019 at Saint Alphonsus Catholic Church at 33 Conwell Drive, Maple Glen, PA 19002 from 9:30 to 11 A.M., followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Fund at the Abramson Cancer Center, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Phila., PA 19104 and would be appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019
