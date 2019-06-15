O'DONNELL

JOSEPH F.

75, passed away on June 12, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Marie of 48 years; his sister, Nancy O'Donnell Smith (Richard). He was pre-deceased by his sister, Joan O'Donnell Garrison. Survived by his nieces and nephews, Raymond, Lisa, Carey and Joy Ann, and many great-nieces and nephews.

Joe was born in Philadelphia, PA, graduating from Father Judge High School and LaSalle College. He later received a Master's Degree at Temple University. Joe began his career as a teacher and soccer coach at Father Judge, where he was inducted into the Soccer Hall of Fame. He later became the Associate Athletic Director at LaSalle College and held a similar position at Wichita State University in Kansas. He went on to become the Athletic Director at The American University in Washington, D C, and Pace University in Pleasantville, NY, where is a member of the Athletic Hall of Fame. Joe was well respected in the intercollegiate athletic community.

His Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, June 18, at 11 A.M.,, St. Patrick Church, 104 Channing Ave, Malvern PA 19355, where friends may call after 10 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to Pace Univer-sity Athletic Dept., 861 Bedford Road, Pleasantville NY 10570. ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, Inc.

