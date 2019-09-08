Home

Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Maternity BVM Church
9220 OLD Bustleton Ave.
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Maternity BVM Church
9220 OLD Bustleton Ave.
JOSEPH F. POTTS
POTTS
JOSEPH F.


On Aug 30, 2019, age 73. Beloved husband of Sylvia (nee Bielesch). Loving father of Joseph F., Janine VanLuvanee (Michael) and Amanda Bowman (James). Dear grandfather of Nikki, Michael, Patrick, Austin, James and Helena. Dear brother of Marie Buczek (Jack). Joe was a proud Phila. Firefighter for 32 years and will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday from 8:30 to 10 A.M. at Maternity BVM Church, 9220 OLD Bustleton Ave. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 A.M. Please feel free to wear bright colors and be mindful that Joe's wife Sylvia has a depleted immune system if you are feeling ill. Donations can be made to the Local 22 Widow's Fund.

GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 8, 2019
