Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH ELLMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH FRANK ELLMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH FRANK ELLMER Notice
ELLMER
JOSEPH FRANK


Died on June 3, 2019. He leaves behind his son, Wolfgang Edward Ellmer of Ardmore; sister Barbara Fisher of Brooks-ville FL; and nephew, Brian Fisher of Orlando FL.
A Memorial Service will be held on Oct. 19, 2019, at 11 A.M., at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 415 E Athens Ave., Ardmore. Contributions may be made to the Parkinson Council, 555 City Ave., Suite 480, Bala Cynwyd PA 19004, St Paul's Lutheran Church, or .

www.chadwickmckinney.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now