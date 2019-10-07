|
|
ELLMER
JOSEPH FRANK
Died on June 3, 2019. He leaves behind his son, Wolfgang Edward Ellmer of Ardmore; sister Barbara Fisher of Brooks-ville FL; and nephew, Brian Fisher of Orlando FL.
A Memorial Service will be held on Oct. 19, 2019, at 11 A.M., at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 415 E Athens Ave., Ardmore. Contributions may be made to the Parkinson Council, 555 City Ave., Suite 480, Bala Cynwyd PA 19004, St Paul's Lutheran Church, or .
www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 7, 2019