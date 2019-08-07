|
|
GALLAGHER
JOSEPH "TINKER"
Suddenly, August 3, 2019, of Fairmount. He is survived by his beloved wife Mary Lou Gallagher (nee Beerschank), loving father of Joey, Nicole and Sean, 3 granddaughters Ashley, Sophia and Natalie and his mother Frances. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Friday, Aug. 9th at St. Francis Xavier Church (The Oratory), 24th and Green Sts. A Viewing will be held Thursday evening from 7 to 9 P.M. and Friday morning at 8 to 9:30 A.M. at DINAN FUNERAL HOME, 1921-23 Spring Garden St., Phila. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers please send donations in his name to the St. Francis Xavier School, 641 N. 24th St., Phila., PA 19130.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 7, 2019