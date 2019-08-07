Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dinan Funeral Home
1923 Spring Garden St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 563-3655
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dinan Funeral Home
1923 Spring Garden St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Dinan Funeral Home
1923 Spring Garden St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church (The Oratory)
24th and Green Sts
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH GALLAGHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH "TINKER" GALLAGHER


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH "TINKER" GALLAGHER Notice
GALLAGHER
JOSEPH "TINKER"
Suddenly, August 3, 2019, of Fairmount. He is survived by his beloved wife Mary Lou Gallagher (nee Beerschank), loving father of Joey, Nicole and Sean, 3 granddaughters Ashley, Sophia and Natalie and his mother Frances. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Friday, Aug. 9th at St. Francis Xavier Church (The Oratory), 24th and Green Sts. A Viewing will be held Thursday evening from 7 to 9 P.M. and Friday morning at 8 to 9:30 A.M. at DINAN FUNERAL HOME, 1921-23 Spring Garden St., Phila. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers please send donations in his name to the St. Francis Xavier School, 641 N. 24th St., Phila., PA 19130.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now