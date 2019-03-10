|
|
OTTO
JOSEPH H., JR.
Of Warminster, PA, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the age of 72 years, just three short months after his wife.
The beloved husband of the late Nancy M. Otto (nee Moorhatch) for 47 years. Loving father of Christopher Otto, Patricia Sands (Robert) and Amy Otto-Chilcoat (Anthony). Devoted Pop-Pop of 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Florence.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 16th. Visitation at 10 A.M., followed by Service at 11 A.M., at Ann's Choice Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Ann's Choice Benevo-lent Fund, 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster PA 18974.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019