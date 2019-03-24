|
|
NIECKOSKI
JOSEPH HENRY
78, passed away on March 1st, 2019. He was survived by his beloved daughter, Natasha; his loving nieces and many other loving family members and friends. Joseph was born in Philadelphia. He graduated from Neshaminy High School. After graduating from Lehigh Univer-sity, he started his career in sales and management in New York City. He retired to Florida many years ago where he continued to care for his loving daughter. He had a passion for fine cuisines, gardening, oceans, and cats.
A Visitation will be held on Sat., March 30th, 2019, 9 to 10 A.M., at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel PA 19047, followed by Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. private.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019