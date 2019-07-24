|
BORNER
JOSEPH J., JR.
Passed away July 22, 2019. A longtime used car dealer on Delaware Ave. for many years. Beloved husband of 56 years to Regina (nee Duffy). Loving father of Adele, Joseph III, Regina, and Jack. Pop Pop of 10. Brother of John and the late Bernadette. Also survived by many loving friends and family members. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Thursday, 7 to 9 P.M., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1428 E. Columbia Ave. (at Fkd. Ave.), Phila., PA 19125 and Friday, 8:30 to 9:15 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., at Holy Name of Jesus Church. Interment Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Rd., Second Fl., Princeton, NJ 08540 would be appreciated.
