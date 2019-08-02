|
|
DARRAGH
JOSEPH J.
Age 79, on July 31, 2019. Life-long resident of NE Phila. Father of Denise (Joseph) Caruso and Christina (David) Yost. Brother of Bernard Darragh and Mary Durkin. Grandfather of Emily and Lauren. Former husband of Suzanne Kline.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Viewing Monday, August 5th, 10 to 11 A.M., followed by Funeral Service 11 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , Development Ofc., 3551 N. Broad St., Phila. PA 19140.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 2, 2019