FADIGAN
JOSEPH J.
91 yrs. old peacefully on Oct. 26, 2019. Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War, member of Henry Houston Post #5 and the Roxborough Eagles Sports Assoc. for 20 yrs. He was a retired Machinist from Phila. Gear Corp. Husband of the late Joan (nee Kennedy) Fadigan. Devoted Father of Joseph, John (Coni), James (Valerie), Sharon (Tom) Farrell, Jeffrey (Brett) and Jennifer Fadigan. Cherished Poppie of Kaelyn, Kelsey, Thomas and Colin. Brother of Robert Fadigan. Brother-in-law of Charles (Chuck), Gertrude and Mary. also survived by nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday, Nov. 11th, 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, INC. 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor. of Wigard Ave.) Phila. 19128 and on Tuesday Nov. 12th in CHURCH 9:00 to 10:15 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Rd. (off Ridge Ave.), Phila. 19128. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Joe's name to Roxborough Eagles Sports Assoc. c/o Michelle Martin 609 Flamingo St., Phila. 19128.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019