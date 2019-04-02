|
|
FIGURSKI
JOSEPH J.
On March 29, 2019. Beloved son of the late Maximilian and Veronica. Brother of Helen Rose and the late Florence Coveney. Also survived by his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Joe served in the U.S. Navy aboard U.S.S. Boxer as a firefighter. He joined the mummers at the age of 13 and was a member of Fralinger String Band and then Hegeman String Band as a lifetime members. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Friday 8 A.M. CIEPLINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 1018 S. 2nd St. followed by Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. Stanislaus Church. Int. Holy Cross Cem. Viewing Thursday Eve 7 to 10 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 2, 2019