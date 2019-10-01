|
GRAYO
JOSEPH J.
Passed away September 28, 2019 surrounded by his family, age 84, formerly of Phila. He was the son of the late Anna (nee Costa) and Henry Grayo. Beloved husband of 51 years to the late Mary Ann (nee Doll); dear father of Joseph (Lisa) Grayo of Mickleton, NJ, Sharon (Jack Jr.) Westermann of Palmerton with whom he resided; John of Smyrna, DE and Christopher (Joanne) Grayo of Bensalem; loving grand-father of 8 and great grand-father of 4. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Saturday 10 A.M. St. Dominic Church, 8504 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19136 with Memorial Mass 11 A.M. Interment St. Dominic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106.
