|
|
HANRATTY
JOSEPH J.
Age 81, of Wayne, PA, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, on July 7, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Donna M. (nee Hughes) Hanratty; loving father of Kristin M. Keiper (Fred) and Patrick J. Hanratty; dear brother the late John Hanratty, Thomas Hanratty and Maryanna Agnew.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, Friday, July 12, 2019, 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 1818 Market Street, Suite 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103, would be appreciated.
Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019