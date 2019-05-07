Home

JOSEPH J. "RaRa" IANNUZZI

Age 94. Passed peacefully on May 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Franceschetti). Devoted father of Angela (Marcy) Lucifero. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Angelina (nee Raffa) and his 7 siblings. He will be missed by his nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Thursday morning, from 9 to 10:15 A.M., at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 910 Watkins St. Phila. PA 19148. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Donations in his memory can be made to the above mentioned Church. To express online condolences:

www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com

Published on Philly.com on May 7, 2019
