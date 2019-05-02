|
KALKBRENNER
JOSEPH J. SR.
On April 29, 2019, age 90, of Maple Glen, PA. Beloved husband of the late Donna J. (nee Hawthorne). Beloved friend of Laurette Verbinski of La Jolla, CA. Loving father of Joseph J. (Laurie), Mary E. Klein (Robert), James F. (Donna Marie), Donna J., John T. (Michelle). Also survived by 14 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to call for Viewing on Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Church on Conwell Drive in Maple Glen from 10 to 11:30 A.M. with Mass immediately following. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Scholarship Fund at Little Flower Catholic High School in Philadelphia or The Penn Memory Center.
