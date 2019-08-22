Home

Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Mother of Good Counsel Church
31 Pennswood Rd.
Bryn Mawr, PA
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH KOTARRA
JOSEPH J. KOTARRA Jr.

JOSEPH J. KOTARRA Jr. Notice
KOTARRA
JOSEPH J., JR
Of Bryn Mawr, suddenly, on August 18, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Nina (nee Venezia) Kotarra, sons: Joseph J. III "Jake" and Nathaniel Kotarra and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call 10 A.M. to 12 Noon Friday August 23, in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 E. Eagle Rd., Havertown, Pa followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 P.M in Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 31 Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Joe's memory may be made to www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 22, 2019
