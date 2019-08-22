|
KOTARRA
JOSEPH J., JR
Of Bryn Mawr, suddenly, on August 18, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Nina (nee Venezia) Kotarra, sons: Joseph J. III "Jake" and Nathaniel Kotarra and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call 10 A.M. to 12 Noon Friday August 23, in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 E. Eagle Rd., Havertown, Pa followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 P.M in Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 31 Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Joe's memory may be made to www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 22, 2019