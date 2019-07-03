|
|
McGLONE
JOSEPH J.
June 30, 2019. Devoted father of Monica, Joseph, Michael, Patrick, Shana and Mariah, he is the beloved grandfather "OG" of Shawn Patrick, Ryan, Maura, Erin, Gabriella, and James. Loving partner of Charlene "Dr. Glenn"; also survived by his sister Kathy Lenihan and her sons Laurence and Douglas. Founder and Principal of McGlone & Co. NASD Firm, Joe was a well known Wall Street Investment Research Analyst for hedge fund and financial institutions. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Please reach out to [email protected] for details for Joe's Memorial.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on July 3, 2019