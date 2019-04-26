Home

Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.
101 Byberry Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 357-1260
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.
101 Byberry Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church
1325 Upper State Rd,
North Wales, PA
Resources
Age seventy passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his residence. Beloved husband of Patricia Owsiak for forty-seven years. Devoted father of John Owsiak (Christina), Julie D'Aquila and Lisa Owsiak. Loving grandfather of Breanna Lee, Sierra D'Aquilla, Caitlyn Owsiak, Emma Owsiak, and Lucky Owsiak. He is also survived by his sister Marlene Vas (Joseph). Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 6 to 8 P.M. at the LAMB FUNERAL HOME, 101 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Funeral Mass will be cele-brated at 10 A.M. on Monday, April 29th at Mary Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church, 1325 Upper State Rd, North Wales, PA 19454. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to B.R.A.S.S., 150 Norridgewock Lake Rd., Eagle Bay, NY 13331. Condolences and memories may be left at
www.lambfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 26, 2019
