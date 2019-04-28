Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
JOSEPH J. SAMTMANN

JOSEPH J. SAMTMANN Notice
SAMTMANN
JOSEPH J.
Age 84, on April 25, 2019 of Flourtown. Survived by his wife Michelynn (nee Crossin); his children Joseph Michael (Aimee) and Judith A. Redmon (Patrick); his grandchildren Lindsay, Megan, Christine, Connor, Christopher, and Olivia. Relatives and friends may call at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031, Friday, May 3rd at 10 A.M. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031. (JACOB F. RUTH)
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019
