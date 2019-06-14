Home

JOSEPH J. SGRO

On June 10, 2019, at age 80. Survived by his beloved wife Margaret Sgro (nee Roy). Loving father of Claudia McGill (Christopher); grandfather of Ian, Nate and Malcolm McGill. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Monday, June 17th, 10 A.M. at Old St. Joseph Church, 321 Willings Alley, Phila., PA 19106. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:00 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem., Langhorne. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to Keystone Hospice, 8765 Stenton Ave., Wyndmoor, PA 19038. Arrs.

DINAN FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on June 14, 2019
