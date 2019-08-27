Home

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church (the Oratory)
24th and Green Sts.
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church (the Oratory)
24th and Green Sts.
JOSEPH J. "JO JO" STARANOWICZ


1957 - 2019
JOSEPH J. "JO JO" STARANOWICZ Notice
STARANOWICZ
JOSEPH J. "JO JO"
August 25, 2019 of Fairmount. Preceded in death by his parents Henry and Helen Staranowicz (nee Slowik); his brother Michael Staranowicz (Betty). He is survived by his beloved sister Ann Marie Korenkiewicz (Ed); nephews and nieces Michael (Heather), Michael Staranowicz (Tine), Kristin (Eddie) and Christy (Josh). Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11 A.M., Sat., August 31, at St. Francis Xavier Church (the Oratory), 24th and Green Sts. Viewing will be held in Church Sat. morning 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. Arr by:

DINAN FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019
