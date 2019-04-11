|
SULLIVAN
JOSEPH J. SR., "Slats"
Passed away on April 9, 2019. He was the former President of Local 470. Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Brown); loving father of Joseph Jr., Michael, Joyce, Denise White and Deborah Hoffer; dearest Pop of 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; brother of Michael (Helen), Christina "Tina" Turner and the late Maryann Hector. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives, friends, Union Brothers and Sisters of Local 470 and 107 are invited to his Viewing Saturday 9-10:50 A.M. at St. Richard Church, 19th and Pollock Sts. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to the Katie Kirlin Fund, 229 Wolf St., Phila., PA 19148.
To express online condolences: www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 11, 2019